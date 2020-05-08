Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Killam Apartment REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$20.50 target price on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.94.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE:KMP.UN traded up C$0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching C$17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 406,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,499. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$13.90 and a 52 week high of C$23.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 5.88.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.