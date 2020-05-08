KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

KKR & Co Inc has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years. KKR & Co Inc has a payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KKR & Co Inc to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $26.89. 2,988,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,314,918. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $107,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert H. Lewin bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,419,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JMP Securities lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

