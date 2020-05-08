KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,988,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,918. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, CFO Robert H. Lewin bought 50,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,419,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,250,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

