KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Oppenheimer

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cfra increased their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,988,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,918. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, CFO Robert H. Lewin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 195,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 35,131 shares during the period. 77.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.