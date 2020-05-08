Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Up 7.5%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)’s share price was up 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $17.90, approximately 10,855,602 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 7,115,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Several brokerages have commented on KSS. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Also, Director Jonas Prising bought 17,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,449,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,685,000 after acquiring an additional 439,881 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

