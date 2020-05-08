Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Koppers reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Koppers had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.90 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 247,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,676. Koppers has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 227.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Koppers during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Koppers during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Koppers by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Koppers during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.