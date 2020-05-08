L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the quarter. L3Harris makes up about 1.6% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,949,311,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in L3Harris by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,974,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,036,000 after buying an additional 262,567 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,874,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,751,000 after buying an additional 29,240 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in L3Harris by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,805,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,806,000 after buying an additional 210,965 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,455,000 after buying an additional 168,152 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.59.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $180.95. 1,845,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,631. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.40 and its 200-day moving average is $200.67. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.67.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

