La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Receives $28.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LZB. Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

In related news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,138,955.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,648,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,968,000 after buying an additional 29,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 181,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,408,000 after purchasing an additional 23,499 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $37.48.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $475.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.05 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

