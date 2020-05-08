Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Buys $11,000.00 in Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Brian Gragnolati bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000.00.

Brian Gragnolati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Brian Gragnolati purchased 1,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $16,650.00.

Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,007. The company has a market cap of $520.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $57.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,493,000 after acquiring an additional 195,337 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 312,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 182,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 3,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 163,081 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

