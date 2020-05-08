Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $307.75.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 36,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,525,000 after buying an additional 199,127 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded up $17.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.40. 2,837,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,188. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $171.04 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

