LanaCoin Market Cap Reaches $158,135.96 (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. LanaCoin has a total market cap of $158,135.96 and approximately $85.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LanaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, LanaCoin has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LanaCoin alerts:

Kambria (KAT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

LanaCoin Profile

LANA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,587,247,529 coins. LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com . LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LanaCoin

LanaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LanaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LanaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.