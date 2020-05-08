Landis+Gyr Group’s (LGYRF) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Landis+Gyr Group in a report on Thursday.

Landis+Gyr Group stock remained flat at $$62.00 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 188 shares.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides metering solutions for electricity, heat/cold, and gas utilities worldwide. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, smart gas, heat and water, and stand-alone gas meters; load control devices; system deployment services and managed network services; meter data management software; and advanced grid analytics tools.

