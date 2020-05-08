Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LNXSF has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Warburg Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Lanxess to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Lanxess alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LNXSF traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.62. 2,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132. Lanxess has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.14.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.