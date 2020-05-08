Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Trading 7.6% Higher

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s stock price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.41 and last traded at $22.97, approximately 2,320,447 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,190,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.29 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $27,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $1,876,941.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,317.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,836 shares of company stock worth $2,055,975 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 21,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $33,195,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 317,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 193,088 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 323,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 80,178 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

