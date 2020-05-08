Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Laureate Education worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Laureate Education by 811.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Laureate Education by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Laureate Education by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAUR stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,890. Laureate Education Inc has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $883.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.75 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAUR shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $27.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

