Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Leidos updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00-5.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.90. Leidos has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Get Leidos alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.38.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.