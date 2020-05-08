Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Leidos updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 5.00-5.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.
NYSE:LDOS traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.90. Leidos has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.67.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.31%.
In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Leidos
Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
