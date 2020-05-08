Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.00-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.5-12.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.68 billion.Leidos also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.

NYSE LDOS opened at $100.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Leidos has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Leidos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.38.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

