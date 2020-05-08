LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 1,261.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,327 shares during the period. LGI Homes makes up approximately 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of LGI Homes worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in LGI Homes by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Moon Capital Management LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in LGI Homes by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.74. The company had a trading volume of 464,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,828. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.21. LGI Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 14.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. TheStreet cut LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

