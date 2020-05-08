LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LGIH stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $67.74. 464,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.51. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

