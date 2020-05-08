LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Trading Up 11% Following Earnings Beat

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)’s stock price was up 11% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $136.65 and last traded at $134.79, approximately 528,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 390,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.46.

The health services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LHCG shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens cut their price target on LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $750,712,000 after buying an additional 204,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $229,845,000 after purchasing an additional 461,754 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 672,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,652,000 after purchasing an additional 40,752 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.96 and a 200 day moving average of $133.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

