LHT Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $123.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. During the last week, LHT has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a market cap of $956,427.20 and $123.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000097 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

