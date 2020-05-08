Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by Banyan Capital Management Inc.

Banyan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A comprises approximately 0.3% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $3,612,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

In other Liberty Broadband Corp Series A news, Director J David Wargo sold 57,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $5,412,682.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,938.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.63. 99,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,206. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.66 and a beta of 1.10. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.02.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

