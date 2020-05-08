Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Banyan Capital Management Inc.

Banyan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A comprises about 0.3% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $108,610,000. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 4th quarter worth $74,585,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,411,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,140,000 after acquiring an additional 68,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 801,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,750,000 after acquiring an additional 268,884 shares during the last quarter. 29.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSXMA stock traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $33.18. 1,107,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.85. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

