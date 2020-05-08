LINA (LINA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.69 Million

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. One LINA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LINA has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and $161,659.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LINA has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.57 or 0.02130156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00173244 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00066896 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00038203 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About LINA

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,074,967 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.review . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

