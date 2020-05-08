Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Trading Up 7.7%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) shares shot up 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.70, 1,483,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,441,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

A number of analysts have commented on LGF.A shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $998.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.57 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

