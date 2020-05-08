Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) shot up 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.13, 480,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 971,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $998.50 million for the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 7.74%.

About Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.