Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) traded up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.26, 1,383,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,789,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Livent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Livent from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Livent in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $878.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.06.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.61 million. Livent had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Livent Corporation will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the third quarter worth $83,000.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

