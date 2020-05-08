Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Boosts Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,044 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Accenture worth $96,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,144,000 after buying an additional 1,181,132 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8,478.9% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,671,000 after buying an additional 997,961 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Accenture by 3,501.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,898,000 after acquiring an additional 992,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,546,000 after acquiring an additional 676,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.43. The stock had a trading volume of 90,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.46. The company has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $788,269.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,557,073.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $231,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

