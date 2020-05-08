Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 15,002 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,002 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.19% of S&P Global worth $114,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $619,639,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 997.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,256 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,326.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 476,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,081,000 after purchasing an additional 443,000 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in S&P Global by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 604,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,924,000 after purchasing an additional 226,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,179,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,946,000 after buying an additional 219,962 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.35. 74,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,196. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $312.94. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.75.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

