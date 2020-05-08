Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 31,663 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,663 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.42% of Verisign worth $87,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Verisign by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisign by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.25.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total transaction of $1,310,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,441 shares in the company, valued at $27,138,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total value of $429,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,251 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,505. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.85. 33,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,108. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.78. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.06.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.