Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,570 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.0% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of NVIDIA worth $159,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after buying an additional 2,439,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after acquiring an additional 342,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,032,498,000 after acquiring an additional 394,623 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,371,284,000 after acquiring an additional 149,366 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $294.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.43.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $7.63 on Friday, hitting $312.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,416,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,727,452. The company has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

