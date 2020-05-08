Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Grows Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,199 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.2% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of American Tower worth $182,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.23.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,953 shares of company stock worth $1,810,561. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,361. The firm has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.63. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.89%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.