Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,045 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $160,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,374,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,640,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average of $83.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $195.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

