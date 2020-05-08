Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $173.39 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,070 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.1% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.07% of Mastercard worth $173,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,179,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,813,957. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.79. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $273.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.90.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

