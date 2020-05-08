Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $45.49 Million Stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,101 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Fortinet worth $45,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $373,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,057,000 after acquiring an additional 386,796 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $89,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,639.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,805,465. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,558,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,647. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.67. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $137.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

