Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $76.44 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517,959 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $76,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. grace capital acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,945,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,677,886. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $138.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

