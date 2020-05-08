Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $82.31 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 60,201 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Garmin worth $82,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 100,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 21,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Garmin by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,423 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $8,554,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Cfra reduced their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.34. 1,057,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 51.24%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

