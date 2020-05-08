Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 146.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,758 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 304,355 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.0% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.11% of Adobe worth $162,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,863.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $367.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.65.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

