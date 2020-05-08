Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 203,987 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,743,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203,987 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $58,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,050,510,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,603,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,634,000 after acquiring an additional 581,152 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,351,000 after acquiring an additional 119,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.74.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.57. 45,134,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,920,928. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $202.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.