Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 24,008 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 808,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,008 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $122,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elefante Mark B boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.24.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.19. The stock had a trading volume of 64,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,778. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.40. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $209.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

