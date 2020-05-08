Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 3,569 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 282,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.08% of Stryker worth $47,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.08. 1,987,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,727. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

