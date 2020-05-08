Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 48,467 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48,467 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 0.6% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Amgen worth $102,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.70. The company had a trading volume of 136,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,647. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.88. The company has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

