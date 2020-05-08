Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 9,801 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,801 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.14% of QUALCOMM worth $102,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.56. 7,877,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,808,954. The stock has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.12.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

