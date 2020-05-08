Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the building manufacturing company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Louisiana-Pacific has a payout ratio of 93.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.01. 1,081,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.13 and a beta of 1.67. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.04%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 3,600 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $98,856.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,544.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.