Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LPX stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,313. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $34.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.13 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 156.76%.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $98,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,544.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

