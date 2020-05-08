Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Trading 9.4% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.90, 2,172,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,627,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

Specifically, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,544.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,184.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 156.76%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 111,655 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,237 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,090 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.