LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Up 7.5%

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05, 151,905 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 151,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $161.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 2.18.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.99 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 1.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that LSI Industries, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

