LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Up 7.5%

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05, 151,905 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 151,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $161.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 2.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LSI Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYTS)
LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.
