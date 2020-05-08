Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Earnings Results

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.70-0.90 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.70-0.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -995.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51. Lumentum has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $93.23.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. BidaskClub raised Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.37.

In other Lumentum news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $276,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,274.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,061,473.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

