Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $325-365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.90 million.Lumentum also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.70-0.90 EPS.

NASDAQ LITE traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,174. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -995.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $93.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.54 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LITE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Lumentum from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Lumentum from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.37.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,061,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $276,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,274.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

