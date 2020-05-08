Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 41.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$12.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of TSE LUG traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.90. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.02 and a 52 week high of C$13.49.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.09). Analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.13, for a total value of C$787,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,214,247.50.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

